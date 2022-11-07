By NextEra Energy | November 07, 2022

NextEra Energy Resources LLC and Coffee County, Alabama, announced plans to build the first landfill renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility in the state of Alabama. The project will be located at a landfill owned and operated by Coffee County and interconnect with a pipeline owned by Southeast Gas, the leading gas utility in the region. All of the gas from the project will be sold to Southeast Gas under a long-term contract.

NextEra Energy Resources, will work with Coffee County to upgrade the existing landfill gas collection system and build a new RNG production facility that will capture and convert 1,100 standard cubic feet per minute of landfill methane gas per year to RNG. On an annual basis, the project is expected to capture over 16,500 metric tons of landfill methane for beneficial use. The Coffee County RNG Project is expected to create approximately 50 to 60 construction jobs.

"We're pleased to be working with Coffee County on this innovative project," said Rebecca Kujawa, president and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources. "This project is consistent with our belief that a substantial, and economic decarbonization of the electricity, industrial, and transportation sectors is possible, which represents a significant investment opportunity in the coming decades."

"Our agreement with NextEra Energy Resources offers a tremendous economic and environmental opportunity for the state of Alabama," said Rod Morgan, Coffee County administrator. "From both a fiscal and sustainability standpoint, renewable natural gas is the highest value product you can make from collected landfill gas. This facility is exactly the kind of development we encourage in our community. It brings innovative new technology and jobs to our area. We're proud to work with industry leaders like NextEra Energy Resources."

Assuming the timely receipt of a permit from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the project is expected to begin construction in the second quarter of 2023 and be operational in early 2024. The Coffee County RNG Project will be owned by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Marketing LLC, and operated by Coffee County.