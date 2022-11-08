ADVERTISEMENT

Avista Utilities, an electricity and natural gas supplier that serves parts of Washington, Idaho and Oregon, has issued a request for proposals (RFP) seeking renewable natural gas (RNG) resources. Bids are due Dec. 20.

The RFP is open to parties who currently own, propose to develop, or hold rights to resources, or those marketing a resource or portfolio of resources meeting Avista’s requirements for RNG. Bidders may submit multiple proposals, with RNG delivers to begin no earlier than Jan. 1, 2023.

The company said it expects to receive proposals for both new and existing resources, including those for landfill RNG, biomass fast pyrolysis synthetic RNG, dairy RNG, food waste RNG, municipal wastewater treatment plant RNG, RNG community portfolios, carbon capture with synthetic RNG byproduct, hydrogen, and other RNG offerings.

The RFP aims to help meet requirements of Oregon’s Clean Power Plan and the carbon reduction requirements of Washington’s Climate Commitment Act, as well as Avista’s aspirational corporate goals. The company estimates it will need nearly 4 million dekatherms (Dth) per year of RNG to meet the state requirements in 2023, ramping up to 34.29 million Dth per year in 2045.

According to the RFP, contract terms can vary from a minimum of three years to a maximum of 20 years.

In the RFP, Avista indicated plans to release a separate request for information (RFI) seeking information about opportunities related to RNG project development, investment or acquisition.

“Avista is looking to obtain RNG that meets our aspirational goals to reduce natural gas emissions 30 percent by 2030 and to be carbon neutral in our natural gas operations by 2045,” said Jason Thackston, Avista’s chief strategy and clean energy officer. “Additionally, legislative changes have laid the groundwork for utilities, such as Avista, to enter the RNG market as developers, long-term buyers and long-term partners to help grow and mature the RNG market in North America.”

Additional information is available on the Avista website.