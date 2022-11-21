ADVERTISEMENT

Heartwell Renewables, a 50/50 joint venture between The Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill, on Nov. 3 broke ground on its 80 MMgy renewable diesel biorefinery in Hastings, Nebraska. The facility is expected to be operational in 2024.

Love’s and Cargill first announced plans to develop the Heartwell facility in April 2021. As part of the joint venture, Cargill will provide beef tallow feedstock to the facility. Musket, the commodity trading and logistics arm of Love’s, will transport and market the biobased biofuel.

In May 2022, Worley announced it was awarded a contract to provide detailed and field engineering services for the facility.

“We’re thrilled to become a part of the Hastings community and expand Cargill’s footprint in Nebraska,” said Hans Kabat, president of Cargill’s North America protein business. “We see strong potential in the growth and competitiveness of the renewable diesel industry and look forward to bringing the strengths of both our companies to bear to achieve a high-quality product with an efficient supply chain process.”

“The Love’s Family of Companies is always looking for new and innovative ways to better serve customers,” said Spencer Haines, chief financial officer at Love’s. “We are excited to partner with Cargill in the creation of this new state-of-the-art renewable diesel refinery, as we continue to invest in renewable fuel offerings to provide our customers access to sustainable fueling alternatives.”

“With record-high gas prices in recent months, there’s never been a better time to tout the benefits of biofuels,” said Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley. “Renewable fuels save drivers money at the pump, help clean up the environment by reducing toxic emissions, and strengthen our number one industry—agriculture—by creating demand for the crops and livestock our farm families grow. Renewable diesel represents an additional opportunity to use Nebraska corn oils, soybean oils, and animal fats to produce clean fuels for our nation’s energy supply. Congratulations to Heartwell Renewables for breaking ground on your new facility here in Hastings.”