By BBI International | December 12, 2022

Biomass Magazine recently released the agenda for the 16th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo taking place Feb. 28- March 2, 2023, at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are excited to bring the International Biomass Conference & Expo back to Atlanta, Georgia,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing & sales for Biomass Magazine. “Accounting for 10 percent of the United States’ biomass-fueled electricity generation, Georgia has become a hub for exporting wood pellets, making it a great location for our attendees. There is so much activity happening within the region.”

Attendees will be able to take in content from a variety of speakers showcasing the newest offerings in technology, services and policy.

“The response to our call for abstracts was tremendous,” said Tim Portz, program developer for BBI International. “The International Biomass Conference & Expo agenda is robust, expansive and runs the gamut of biomass-to-energy approaches.”

The speakers will discuss on a variety of topics in the biomass industry under the following categories:

•Pellets & Densified Biomass •Biomass Power & Thermal •Biogas & Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) •Advanced Biofuels & Biobased Chemicals •Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

“I’m excited by the number of topics that generated multiple panels this year,” said Portz. “Our attendees can take deep dives on sustainable aviation fuels, biogas project development, fire and explosion protection, and the trajectory of low-carbon markets in both domestic and global energy markets.”

The conference will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 28th at 1:00 pm (EST) and will be open to all registered attendees.

To view the online agenda, click here.





