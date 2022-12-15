ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. government on Dec. 13 announced £25 million in funding to support technologies that can produce hydrogen from sustainable biomass and waste while removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The funding is being offered as part of the U.K.’s effort to support clean energy production and mitigate high energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The £25 million aims to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen from bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECSS). The U.K. Department of Business and Industrial Strategy said hydrogen BECSS technologies are expected to play a key role in meeting the country’s net-zero emissions goal. The funding announced Dec. 13 will go directly towards progressing BECCS projects from the design stage to demonstration, supporting the technology to eventually become integrated as part of the everyday energy system.

The funding will be made available through the Hydrogen BECCS Innovation Programme. Phase 1 of the program launched in January 2022. The new Phase 2 funding will support the most promising projects from Phase 1. Additional information is available on the BEIS website.