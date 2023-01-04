By Origin Materials Inc. | January 04, 2023

Origin Materials Inc., the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, on Dec. 29 announced a construction update on Origin 1, the company’s first commercial manufacturing plant.

Due to severe weather conditions, the company anticipates a slight delay to its previously disclosed timeline for mechanical completion of Origin 1. Barring any further unforeseen circumstances, Origin expects the plant to be mechanically complete in January 2023.

All equipment necessary for completion is onsite and will be installed once current weather conditions subside. Plant commissioning has started and we anticipate that commissioning will remain on track for completion by the end of Q1 2023, with start-up beginning shortly thereafter.

About Origin 1

Origin 1 is located in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. This commercial-scale plant is anticipated to produce sustainable materials including chloromethylfurfural (CMF), which can subsequently be converted into high-performance products used in packaging, textiles, apparel, automotive, and other applications, as well as hydrothermal carbon (HTC). HTC can be used in fuel pellets, as activated carbon, and as a replacement for carbon black. Origin’s patented technology platform can turn the carbon found in sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. The plant is expected to be able to convert an estimated 25,000 dry metric tons of biomass each year into products for a wide range of end markets.