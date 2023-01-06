ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 694,199.7 metric tons of wood pellets in November, down from 750,989.2 metric tons in October and 764,259.6 metric tons in November 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Jan. 5.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 17 countries in November. The U.K. was the top destination at 442,194.8 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 143,207.2 metric tons and Japan at 54,844 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was at $120.94 million in November, down from $132.21 million the previous month, but up from $102.06 million in November 2021.

Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first 11 months of 2022 reached 8.06 million metric tons at a value of $1.39 billion, compared to 6.65 million metric tons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $949.99 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.