Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corp., on Jan. 3 announced it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Beyond6 LLC and its nationwide network of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations from Mercuria Energy Trading and Beyond6 founder Andrew West.

Chevron announced it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Beyond6 and its network of 55 CNG stations in November. The company said the acquisition complements its renewable natural gas (RNG) business, including its collaborations with Brightmark LLC and California Bioenergy LLC.

Through those collaborations, Chevron is developing a dairy RNG projects throughout the U.S. With the acquisition of Beyond6, Chevron can now market the RNG it either produces or procures through a nationwide network of CNG locations. In November, Chevron indicated it will enter a long-term supply relationship with Mercuria as part of the transaction under which Mercuria will deliver RNG to Chevron.