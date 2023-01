ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on Jan. 19 released data showing nearly 1.89 billion renewable identification numbers (RINs) were generated under the Renewable Fuel Standard in December, down from 2.02 billion generated in December 2021. Total RIN generation for 2022 reached nearly 21.27 billion, up from 19.93 billion generated in 2021.

Nearly 57.14 million D3 cellulosic biofuel RINs were generated in December, including 47.13 million generated for compressed renewable natural gas (RNG) by domestic producers, 6.55 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 2.16 million generated for compressed RNG by importers, 1.1 million generated for liquefied RNG by importers, and 277,529 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

Total D3 RIN generation for 2022 reached 608.61 million, up from 568.41 million in 2021. That volume includes 496.3 million generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers, 77.08 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 28.31 million generated for compressed RNG by importers, 5.53 million generated for liquefied RNG by importers, and 1.4 million generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

All 1.4 billion D3 RINs generated last year for cellulosic ethanol were produced using agricultural residues. According to the EPA 287.99 million D3 RINs were generated for compressed RNG produced using landfill biogas, with 118.15 million generated from biogas sourced from agricultural digesters, 17.87 million generated from biogas sourced from municipal wastewater treatment, and 585,464 generated from other feedstock sources. An estimated 82.45 million D3 RINs generated for liquefied RNG were produced using landfill bas, with 161,836 generated from other feedstocks.

Nearly 586.37 million D4 biomass-based diesel RINs were generated in December, including 346.5 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 217.12 million generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 64.51 million generated for biodiesel by importers, 55.48 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 2.31 million generated for renewable jet fuel by foreign entities, 274,673 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, and 160,888 generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers.

Total D4 RIN generation for 2022 reached 5.79 billion, up from 4.87 billion in 2021.That volume includes 2.43 billion generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 2.34 billion generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 629.42 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 360.45 million generated for biodiesel by importers, 12.68 million generated for renewable jet fuel by foreign entities, 12.63 million generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers, and 354,010 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

Soybean oil was the top feedstock for biodiesel production last year, at 1.47 billion RINs, followed by 633.16 million sourced from feedstock classed as “other,” 387.2 million from canola oil and 299.14 million from biogenic waste oils, fats and greases. An estimated 1.1 billion D4 RINs were generated for renewable diesel made from biogenic waste, oils and fats feedstock, with soybean oil accounting for 424.83 million RINs of production, and other feedstocks at 1.45 billion RINs. The 25.31 million D4 RINs generated for renewable jet fuel and the 354,010 generated for renewable heating oil were also generated for fuel produced with feedstock classified as “other.”

Moe than 36.93 million D5 advanced biofuel RINs were generated in December, including 11.75 million generated for ethanol by importers, 11.15 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 10.82 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 2.35 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 620,150 generated for LPG by domestic producers, 182,886 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, and 69,871 generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers.

Total D5 Rin generation for last year reached 336.63 million, up from 233.87 million in 2021. That volume includes 123.89 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 94.71 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 80.55 million generated for ethanol by importers, 28.92 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 4.52 million generated for LPG by domestic producers, 3.04 million generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, and 987,660 generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers.

Sugarcane-based ethanol accounted for 80.55 million D5 RINs generated last year. An additional 28.92 D5 RINs were generated for ethanol produced from the non-cellulosic portions of separated food waste. The 4.52 million D5 RIN generated for LPG, 24.86 million D5 RINs generated for naphtha and 123.89 D5 RINs generated for nonester renewable diesel were produced from feedstock classified as “other.” Approximately 69.85 million D5 RINs generated for naphtha were produced using the non-cellulosic portions of separated food waste feedstock, along with 3.04 million RINs generated for renewable heating oil. In addition, the 987,660 D5 RINs generated for compressed RNG were generated for fuel produced using biogas from waste digesters.

More than 1.21 billion D6 renewable fuel RINs were generated in December, including 1.19 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 18.57 generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, and 1.29 million generated for ethanol by importers.

Total D6 RIN generation for 2022 reached 14.53 billion, up from 14.26 billion in 2021. That volume includes 14.39 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 127.44 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, and 14.1 million generated for ethanol by importers.

Corn ethanol accounted for 14.19 billion of the D6 RINs generated last year, with grain sorghum at 76.7 million RINs. Approximately 131.38 million D6 RINS were generated for ethanol from grandfathered plants that are not required to list feedstock. Feedstock classified as “other” was used to produce 6.43 million D6 ethanol RINs and 127.44 million D6 RINs generated for nonester renewable diesel.

The EPA’s data also shows 33,897 D7 cellulosic diesel RINs were generated in December, all for cellulosic heating oil by importers. Total D7 RIN generation for last year reached 236,352, all of which were generated for cellulosic heating oil by importers from feedstock classified as “other.” Total D7 RIN generation for 2021 was at 247,518.

Additional data is available on the EPA website.