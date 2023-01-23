By Neste Corp. | January 23, 2023

From January 2023 onwards, all diesel-powered ground handling vehicles and machinery at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands will be using Neste MY Renewable Diesel (also known as “HVO100” thanks to being produced from 100 percent renewable raw materials).



There are around 1,900 ground handling vehicles with a diesel engine at Schiphol airport, varying from standard cars, vans, pushback tractors and trucks to more specialized ground support like conveyor belt loaders, pallet or container loaders, catering highlifts, aircraft fuel dispensers, passenger steps and ground power units.



KLM Equipment Services is the fuel supplier for all vehicles and machinery on Schiphol with a fuel station at the airport as well as three fuel trucks operating seven days a week. Neste MY Renewable Diesel is supplied to KES via Neste’s distribution partner EG Group.



“At the moment, 40 percent of the motorized equipment at the airport runs on electricity. And that number will increase over the coming years. However, for a number of specialist heavy vehicles, it is a technical challenge to develop a battery with sufficient capacity that can also be charged quickly enough. Using Neste MY Renewable Diesel is therefore a good solution currently,” says Paul Feldbrugge, responsible for the zero emission programme within KES.



"KLM Equipment Services is an existing customer of EG Group in the field of lubricants. Now this cooperation is further expanded with Neste MY Renewable Diesel. We are very pleased with KES's choice to use Neste-produced renewable diesel as a solution at the airport ground and that EG Group can contribute to making this happen," says Rob Wemekamp, B2B sales manager, EG Group.



“This is a significant step on the way towards a zero-emission ground operation in 2030. The vehicles for which there are currently no electric or hydrogen alternatives available can run on renewable diesel. Everyone on airside, where the loads are moved to or from the aircraft, is making use of it, including Aviapartner, dnata, Menzies, Swissport, KLM Ground Services and Viggo. We're pleased about that. It's also important that we all continue to expand the number of electric vehicles at Schiphol. We are also going to considerably expand the number of charging stations,” says Denise Pronk, responsible for sustainability at Royal Schiphol Group, operating the Schiphol airport.



“With KLM Equipment Services now starting to use our Neste MY Renewable Diesel for all diesel-powered ground handling vehicles and machinery at the airport, our contribution to Schiphol's sustainability targets significantly increases. With Neste MY Renewable Diesel, the greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced by as much as 75 to 95 percent* when emissions over the fuel's life cycle are compared with fossil diesel. Companies can reduce their climate emissions in an instant by just changing to Neste MY Renewable Diesel,” says Peter Zonneveld, vice president sales renewable road transportation at Neste. “With our renewables production capacity increasing to 5.5 million tons by the end of 2023 and further to 6.8 million tons by the end of 2026, we are well-equipped to help our customers around the world to make the switch to more sustainable solutions,” Peter Zonneveld continues.



Neste MY Renewable Diesel is produced from 100 percent renewable raw materials. It is a drop-in fuel, the use of which does not require any modifications to existing vehicles or machines, energy systems or fuel distribution infrastructures.



Schiphol is one of the airports in Europe in which Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel, a more sustainable alternative to fossil jet fuel, is available. The use of Neste-produced SAF reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent** over the fuel’s life cycle, compared to using fossil jet fuel.



