By Hexagon Agility | January 25, 2023

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, has received new orders for TITAN products from RenewGas Transportation, a leading provider of complete turnkey transportation solutions for renewable natural gas (RNG), to deliver Mobile Pipeline modules to transport and deliver RNG derived from agricultural waste.

This order represents an estimated value of USD 4.5 million (approx. NOK 44 million).

“As we continue to grow our fleet of modules to transport RNG, Hexagon Agility has been a key partner,” said Matt Smith, president and founder of RenewGas Transportation. “We are focused on providing the most reliable and safe RNG transport solutions in the renewables industry, and Hexagon Agility trailers have proven to meet our and our customers’ high-performance requirements.”

About the market

Research shows that RNG derived from agricultural waste when used as transportation fuel can offer more than a 200 percent improvement in well-to-wheel emission reductions compared to diesel. RNG results in substantial reductions of greenhouse gas emissions when compared to any other clean energy solution available today. In addition, RNG is a drop-in fuel supported by the vast natural gas pipeline infrastructure, which allows for immediate deployment and provides significant environmental benefits today and for decades to come.

“We are delighted to continue working with RenewGas Transportation and to grow their fleet of Mobile Pipeline modules. RenewGas Transportation’s focus on RNG is very much aligned with Hexagon Agility’s goals of supporting Clean Air Everywhere,” said Mark Babcock, director of Mobile Pipeline, Hexagon Agility. “RNG is recognized as one of the best methods currently available to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation and utility sectors of our economy.”

Timing

Deliveries of the modules are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.