ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. wood pellet exports reached 917,175.4 metric tons in December, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Feb. 7. Exports for the full year 2022 reached 8.98 million metric tons.

The 917,175.4 metric tons of wood pellets exported in December was up from both 694,199.7 metric tons in November and 798,883.6 metric tons in December 2021.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in December. The U.K. was the top destination at 360,711.6 metric tons, followed by Japan at 220,953.7 metric tons and the Netherlands at 212,799.6 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $152.95 million in December, up from both $120.94 million the previous month and $101.07 million in December 2021.

Total U.S. wood pellet exports for 2022 reached 8.98 million metric tons at a value of $1.54 billion, compared to 7.45 million metric tons exported in 2021 at a value of $1.05 billion. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellets last year at 5.29 million metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 1.76 million metric tons and Japan at 646,700.7 metric tons.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.