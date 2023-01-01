By CAM Integrated Solutions LLC | February 08, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

CAM Integrated Solutions LLC announced on Feb. 2 their partnership with Amp Americas, a leader in the renewable natural gas (RNG) industry providing carbon-negative fuels and feedstocks from waste at dairy farms.

Through the partnership, CAM will provide engineering support for several Amp Americas’ RNG production development projects including both one of the largest animal waste-to-RNG projects to date, and micro plants, to make RNG viable for smaller dairy farms.

Amp Americas owns and operates one of the largest portfolios of ultra-low carbon intensity RNG facilities in the U.S. In 2023, Amp Americas expects to produce approximately 12-million-gallon equivalents of RNG and nine million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Craig Pierrotti, CAM’s CEO states, “Our partnership was founded on both aligned core values and a joint mission to support the transition to renewable energy. We are eager to support Amp as they continue to pave the way in the RNG space.”

CAM recognizes the evolving energy market and brings a lean, “midstream mentality” to the new generation of energy. CAM’s wide range of fully integrated service offerings have proven to be instrumental to Amp Americas over the past year and will continue to provide comprehensive project delivery services as they pioneer the renewable industry.