Renewables are expected to 24 percent of U.S. electricity generation in 2023, increasing to 26 percent in 2024, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released Feb. 7. Renewables accounted for 22 percent of U.S. electricity generation last year.

The electric power sector generated 26.6 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity from biomass last year, including 14.2 billion kWh from waste biomass and 12.5 billion kWh from wood biomass. Biomass generation is expected to fall to 25.6 billion kWh this year, with waste generation maintained at 14.2 billion kWh and wood biomass generation falling to 11.4 billion kWh. Biomass generation is expected to reach 26 billion kWh in 2024, including 14.1 billion kWh from waste biomass and 11.9 billion kWh from wood biomass.

Across other sectors, biomass generation was at 26.9 billion kWh in 2022, including 2.8 billion kWh from waste biomass and 24.1 billion kWh from wood biomass. Generation is expected to be mainlined at those levels through 2023. In 2024, biomass generation is expected to increase slightly to 27 billion kWh, with waste biomass generation at 2.8 billion kWh and wood biomass generation at 24.1 billion kWh.

The electric power sector is expected to consume 0.213 quadrillion Btu (quad) of waste biomass in both 2023 and 2024, down slightly from 0.214 quad last year. The sector also consumed 0.198 quad of wood biomass in 2022, with consumption expected to fall to 0.18 quad in 2023 and reach 0.187 quad in 2024.

The industrial sector consumed 0.16 quad of waste biomass last year. Consumption is expected to fall to 0.159 quad this year and be maintained at that level through 2024. The sector also consumed 1.284 quad of wood biomass in 2022, with consumption expected to increase to 1.357 quad in 2024 and 1.366 quad in 2024.

The commercial sector is expected to consume 0.037 quad of waste biomass this year, flat with 2022, increasing to 0.038 quad in 2024. The sector also consumed 0.083 quad of wood biomass last year, with that level of consumption expected to be maintained through 2023 and 2024.

The residential sector is expected to consume 0.48 quad of wood biomass in 2023 and 2024, flat with 2022.

Across all sectors, waste biomass consumption is expected to be ab 0.409 quad in 2023 and 2024, down slightly from 0.412 quad in 2022. Wood biomass consumption was at 2.046 quad last year and is expected to increase to 2.1 quad this year and 2.116 quad in 2024.

The electric power sector had 5,987 megawatts (MW) of biomass generating capacity in place as of the end of 2022, including 3,552 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,435 MW of wood biomass capacity. Biomass capacity is expected to increase to 6,001 MW by the end of 2023, including 3,583 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,419 MW of wood biomass capacity, and 6,020 MW by the end of 2024, including 3,602 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,419 MW of wood biomass capacity.

Across other sectors, biomass capacity was at 6,312 MW as of the end of 2022, including 817 MW of waste biomass capacity and 5,495 MW of wood biomass capacity. Biomass capacity is expected to increase to 6,330 MW by the end of 2023, with waste biomass capacity maintained at 817 MW and wood biomass capacity increasing to 5,513 MW. Those levels of capacity are currently expected to be maintained through the end of 2024.