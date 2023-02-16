By Vermeer | February 16, 2023

Vermeer continues to innovate with the introduction of the redesigned Vermeer HG4000 horizontal grinder. This new generation of the HG4000 delivers powerful performance in various wood waste recycling applications and landscaping material production. It’s equipped with a 536-horsepower (399.7-kW) CAT C13B T4F/Stage V diesel engine, a Series III duplex drum, an aggressive infeed to accommodate a variety of materials, and many performance and durability features. It’s quiet, too, with a working sound level of 112 decibels.



According to Vermeer Product Manager for Environmental Equipment Jeff Bradley, the Vermeer HG4000 horizontal grinder is ideal for professionals looking to expand their service as well as for bulk landscaping material producers. “It’s a great unit for tree care professionals looking to minimize dump fees on bulkier material and turn waste into a useful end product. It’s also a productive machine for small to midsize mulch producers with limited space for the material. The size of the HG4000 also makes it efficient to transport in congested urban environments making it an ideal machine for small land-clearing operations. And while this horizontal is smaller than other machines in the Vermeer grinder product line, it still can handle a variety of materials ranging from loose, bulky materials like leaves, branches and yard clipping to hardwoods, pallets and logs.”



The HG4000 has a feed table capacity of 4.6 cubic yards (3.5 m3). It features the proven cutting performance of the Vermeer patented Series III duplex drum with reversible hammers and tips for extended wear life compared to single-sided designs. The hard-faced anvil on the HG4000 delivers impressive cutting action with the drum, and a redesigned robust anvil-mount structure helps ease the hard-faced wear edge replacement process.



The redesigned Vermeer HG4000 incorporates several service and maintenance enhancements, including a drive belt tensioning system that does not require the engine to be moved when adjusting, large hinged side shields for optimal maintenance access, added power rotation to the screen hoist for changing screens, and a CAT engine with worldwide support. It can also be outfitted with an optional cross-band magnet and magnetic head pulley to pull metal from the top and bottom of material on the conveyor after it has gone through the machine for clean finished material.



For more information about the new Vermeer HG4000 horizontal grinder, contact your local Vermeer dealer or visit vermeer.com/HG4000.