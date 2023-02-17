By Fulcrum BioEnergy | February 17, 2023

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc., a clean energy company pioneering the creation of renewable, drop-in transportation fuels from landfill waste, today announced that its United Kingdom subsidiary, Fulcrum BioEnergy Ltd., has received a grant of approximately £16.8 million ($20.2 million) from the U.K. Department for Transport Advanced Fuels Fund. The grant, which runs through to 2025, will support development of Fulcrum NorthPoint, a residual waste to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility that will be located at the Essar Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, in northwest England. Funds from the grant will be utilized to fund engineering activities for the plant, which is expected to have the capacity to transform about 600,000 metric tons of residual waste into approximately 100 million liters of low-carbon SAF per year when it enters operations in 2027.

"We are very pleased to have been selected and awarded this grant from the UK Department for Transport Advanced Fuels Fund," said Eric Pryor, Fulcrum's president and CEO. "Fulcrum applauds the U.K. government and the Department for Transport for taking another step toward significantly reducing net carbon emissions for hard to abate sectors, including aviation, through the support of low-carbon SAF projects, including our Fulcrum NorthPoint facility. This funding furthers our engineering efforts for the plant and well positions Fulcrum for additional project financing for the facility. We look forward to bringing our patented process, technical expertise, IP and experience from the successful commissioning and initial operations of our first commercial-scale plant to the U.K. to make Fulcrum NorthPoint a success."

Fulcrum recently announced the successful production of low-carbon synthetic crude oil from landfill waste at its Sierra BioFuels Plant, the world's first commercial-scale waste-to-fuels plant, located outside of Reno, Nevada. The company has developed an innovative process for transforming a true waste product into a valuable low-carbon transportation fuel for the aviation industry. Fulcrum expects to utilize a standardized, scalable, low-cost approach for larger future projects, including Fulcrum NorthPoint, replicating the successful process at Sierra, which is backed by patents and capitalizes on the intellectual property developed by the company in its engineering and start-up operations of this first-of-its-kind plant.