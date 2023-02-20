By Amp Americas | February 20, 2023

Amp Americas, a pioneer in converting dairy waste into carbon-negative renewable transportation fuel and power, on Feb. 9 announced that construction has begun on a dairy renewable natural gas (RNG) project in Darlington, Wisconsin, about 60 miles southwest of Madison in Lafayette County at Darlington Ridge Farms LLC.

The new project is expected to capture dairy waste from approximately 4,000 cows and to convert approximately 90,000 gallons of dairy waste per day, resulting in an anticipated carbon reduction impact of over 27,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent per year. Along with two RNG projects in Indiana and others in Minnesota and Idaho, Amp Americas operates a portfolio of dairy digester projects, including four of the largest dairy biogas-to-transportation fuel projects in the country. In 2023, Amp Americas expects to produce over 12 million gallon equivalents of RNG from its portfolio and nine million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

During the peak construction phase, the project is expected to employ 40 people, and the company expects to add two permanent full-time jobs when the project goes online in mid-2023. Amp Americas will operate the facility leveraging its unparalleled 11 years of unique experience, expertise, and leadership in dairy biogas-to-RNG operations.

“The DiGangis are top notch dairy operators, and we appreciate the opportunity to partner with family-run businesses that share our dedication to sustainability,” said Grant Zimmerman, CEO at Amp Americas. “Dairy-based carbon-negative RNG promotes energy independence, combats climate change and provides well-paying jobs in rural communities.”

Darlington Ridge Farms managing partners Jim and Katie DiGangi, both passionate multi-generational dairy farmers, focus every day on providing the best care for their cows and land. The couple are founding members of the Lafayette County Ag Stewardship Alliance, a community where farmers and friends of agriculture work together to protect and improve local water quality and the environment. In coordination with three other dairies, Darlington Ridge Farms also hosts 400 Lafayette County fourth graders each May for the “Day at the Dairy,” a funded field trip for local students at a dairy farm.

“It is such an exciting opportunity to convert manure into an asset in the form of renewable energy. We are excited to work with Amp Americas on this project and are committed to sustainable stewardship of our natural resources,” said Jim DiGangi. “We are passionate about collaboration and innovation and are dedicated to continuous improvement to preserve and enhance the quality of life in our community. Amp’s experience and operating history were key to our decision to work with them on this project.”

The facility will utilize a continuous stir tank reactor (CSTR) anaerobic digester where the dairy waste will be delivered and broken down into methane. When the methane is released, rather than being emitted into the atmosphere, it will be captured, purified, and compressed into RNG that will be injected into the Alliant Energy natural gas pipeline to be used as a clean, carbon-negative source of transportation fuel that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improves air quality.