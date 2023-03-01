By Clean Fuels Alliance America | March 01, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Clean Fuels Alliance America is pleased to announce the appointment of Katherine Reed as senior communications manager. Reed will support the implementation of the association’s marketing and communications plan, manage Clean Fuels’ social media channels and coordinate with partner organizations to promote the industry. “We are delighted for Katherine to join our team full-time,” said Clean Fuels Director of Communications Heather Buechter. “After providing meeting planning services to Clean Fuels over the past six months, she has become an advocate for our mission. Katherine brings a wealth of experience in creative marketing strategies and public relations, which will be an asset to our growing industry.” Reed said while creating sustainability for the future is a concept that aligns with her own values, her desire to share the Clean Fuels mission stems from her excitement for the growing industry. “I’m looking forward to contributing toward the efforts of decarbonization while further developing relationships with Clean Fuels members and stakeholders,” Reed said. Reed earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a focus in Marketing and Management from Columbia College. With over 10 years of marketing and communications experience, she most recently served as Director of Communications for Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion. She also spent four years as the Communications Manager for the Jefferson City Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.