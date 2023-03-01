ADVERTISEMENT

Natural Resources Canada on Feb. 28 announced a $35 million investment in Whitesand First Nation-owned Sagatay Co-Generation Limited Partnership to deploy a 6.5 megawatt (MW) biomass-fired combined-heat-and-power (CHP) facility.

The facility will be fueled with locally sourced wood waste, reducing the use of diesel fuel for heat and electricity in Whitesand First Nation and the communities of Armstrong and Collins, Ontario.

Once operational, the CHP plant will connect to the local micro-grid and provide power for the three communities. According to Natural Resources Canada, electricity generated by the facility will also provide heat and power to a new wood pellet plant and a fully electric wood merchandizing yard. The proposed wood pellet plant, known as Sagatay Wood Pellet LP, is expected to have a nameplate capacity of 90,000 metric tons per year.