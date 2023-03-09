By Greenlane Renewables Inc. i | March 09, 2023

Greenlane Renewables Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7.2 million (US$5.4 million) contract through Synthica St Bernard LLC for a food waste to pipeline RNG project in Ohio, United States. Greenlane will supply an integrated sulfur removal and water wash system for upgrading biogas generated from food waste streams into pipeline-spec renewable natural gas (RNG) for direct injection into the local natural gas pipeline network.

The project will process approximately 190,000 annual tons of organic waste from nearby food and beverage manufacturers. The project is expected to generate approximately 250,000 MMBtus (million Btus) of pipeline-quality RNG each year that will be injected into a local natural gas pipeline on the regional distribution system. Greenlane’s order fulfillment is expected to commence immediately.

“We’re excited to work with Synthica St. Bernard, LLC and have them select both our experience and industry-leading water wash system and integrated sulfur removal technology,” said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. “Synthica St. Bernard, LLC is committed to providing its customers with reliable energy, and RNG is playing a more important role in that as well as helping them reduce their overall greenhouse gas emissions footprint and offer more sustainable energy products. Greenlane is proud to partner with Synthica St. Bernard, LLC in its quest to decarbonize operations.”