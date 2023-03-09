ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 637,518.4 metric tons of wood pellets in January, down from both 917,175.4 metric tons the previous month and 655,656.5 metric tons in January 2022, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on March 8.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 17 countries in January. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports at 348,277.4 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 89,948 metric tons and Belgium-Luxembourg at 64,554.9 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $114.66 million in January, down from $152.95 million in December, but up from $102.65 million in January 2022.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.