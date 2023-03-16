ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on March 16 released updated data showing that one small refinery exemption (SRE) petition has been filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard over the past month. A total of 25 SRE petitions are now pending, up from 24 that were pending as of mid-February.

The newly filed SRE petition is for compliance year 2022. The 25 pending SRE petitions now include one for compliance year 2016, one for compliance year 2017, three for compliance year 2018, 11 for compliance year 2021, eight for compliance year 2022, and one for compliance year 2023.

The EPA made no other changes to its online SRE data dashboard. Additional data is available on the agency’s website.