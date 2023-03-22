By BioTown Biogas | March 22, 2023

BioTown Biogas (BTB), a leading renewable energy producer in the waste-to-value energy market, is today activating its new digester and processing facility, one of the largest on-farm biodigesters in the world. The activation is being marked by an on-site commissioning ceremony and ribbon cutting, to be attended by Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and other elected and business leaders.

BTB sources food waste, dairy manure, beef manure, and other agriculture waste to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electric power. The new facility, located in Reynolds, Indiana, is expected to generate more than 42 million kilowatt-hours of renewable power per year, while also producing more than three million gallons of renewable fuel per year.

The facility's commissioning represents a significant milestone for the North American renewable energy industry, as BTB charts the path toward circular agricultural practices and proves that farming and livestock operations can help to create renewable energy that powers the future.

“This day represents a tipping point for our region, for the energy industry, and for a more sustainable future,” said Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, the state’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “With the commissioning of this renewable energy facility, BioTown Biogas and the State of Indiana are claiming our position on the leading edge of a new era in clean energy production. Indiana is eager to see and support more of this type of investment in the state.”

BTB’s energy assets were previously owned by BioTown Ag (BTA), a multi-generational family farm that has been a sustainability leader in the agricultural community for decades. BTA spun off the power business to BTB, in order to jointly partner with Green Rock Energy Partners, a sustainable infrastructure focused private equity firm which invests in renewable energy companies and projects, and to expand its RNG business.

“A major community and industry milestone like this does not happen overnight. BioTown Ag and Green Rock Energy Partners put in years of work to lay the foundation and to prepare for a lower carbon future in farming that, at first, probably sounded like a pipe dream,” said Chad Hoerr, general manager of BioTown Biogas. “The State of Indiana’s leadership, in addition to support from Green Rock and BioTown Ag, have been critical in bringing our vision into reality.”

The BTB facility supports more than 50 full-time jobs in White County, Indiana and surrounding communities. Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) will provide the facility’s renewable electric power offtake, and United Energy Trading and others will provide the RNG offtake.