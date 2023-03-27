By Enviva | March 27, 2023

Enviva Inc., the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced woody biomass, reported that all of its associates are safe and accounted for following a strong tornado that touched down in Amory, Mississippi, on March 24, 2023. The storm did, however, damage the company’s 115,000 metric ton per year wood pellet production facility, although Enviva’s larger plants and ports in the region were not impacted. Enviva’s Amory facility insurance covers property damage, inclusive of business interruption and casualty. Operations at the plant have been suspended pending a full review of the damage, but given the small size of the facility relative to the more than 6 million metric tons of installed production capacity across the company’s portfolio, the impact to customers and to the financial performance of the company is expected to be minimal.

“Amory was our very first plant in the Southeast U.S. and this community holds a special place in our hearts. We are heartbroken by the devastating damage the tornado has had on our colleagues, friends, and families, and in the broader Amory community, which we’ve been proud to call home for more than 17 years,” said Thomas Meth, Enviva’s president and CEO. “Our sympathies go out to everyone affected. We are already hard at work making sure our employees have what they need and helping the wonderful people of Amory rebuild amid this terrible tragedy,” Meth concluded.

Enviva will continue to coordinate with local officials and first responders to understand the extent of the damage to the community and how it can best assist with disaster relief. The company will continue to assess any temporary impact on its operations and expects to provide an update as more information becomes available.