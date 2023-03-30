By Montauk Renewables Inc. | March 30, 2023

Montauk Renewables Inc. on March 28 announced that on March 27, 2023 the company’s Tier 2 application with the California Air Resource Board was certified.

The company sought provisional certification of a Tier 2 pathway for biomethane (Bio-CNG) production at its Pico Energy facility in Idaho from anaerobic digestion of dairy manure. Pico Energy LLC owns and operates the facility which upgrades biogas to biomethane. The biomethane is then injected into the pipeline onsite and supplied to CNG vehicles in California as bio-CNG.

The approved provisional carbon intensity (CI) score is -260.56. This certified CI value will be used to report and generate Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits for fuel quantities from the Pico Energy facility starting with the fourth quarter of 2022.