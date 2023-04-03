By All Nippon Airways | April 03, 2023

All Nippon Airways, Japan's largest and five-start airline for 10 consecutive years, has for the first time agreed to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that was blended in Japan under a public-private initiative led by the Civil Aviation Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). ANA will procure the blended SAF from ITOCHU Corp., and will use the fuel on ANA's international and domestic flights from Haneda and Narita airport.

The initiative is a part of the Public-Private Council for the Promotion of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which was launched last year to encourage decarbonization of the aviation industry by accelerating the widespread usage of SAF. The SAF solution to be blended was procured from Neste, the world's leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, and the effort is another step toward Japan's goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

ANA has pledged to replace at least 10 percent of its jet fuel with SAF by FY2030 as the airline moves toward the goal of carbon neutrality in 2050. Through the ANA Future Promise initiative and other efforts, ANA will continue to proactively work to incorporate initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions and pursue sustainability in the aviation industry to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.