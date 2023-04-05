ADVERTISEMENT

NW Natural, a utility that provides natural gas in the Pacific Northwest, has issue a request for proposals (RFP) seeking renewable natural gas (RNG) as part of its effort to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The RFP issued March 15 seeks pipeline-quality RNG resources and/or associated environmental attributes. The RNG may be sourced from around the country and from a variety of feedstocks and sources, including renewable hydrogen sources. This includes RNG from currently operating facilities or projects that are under development.

Oregon in 2019 established voluntary RNG goals for the state’s natural gas utilities via SB 98. The bill outlined goals for adding as much as 30 percent RNG into the state’s natural gas pipeline system by 2050. Interim goals were set at 5 percent by 2020, 10 percent by 2030, 15 percent by 2030, and 20 percent by 2035. To help meet those goals, NW Natural said it is seeking 3.5 million Dths of RNG in 2024 and 4.2 million Dths of RNG in 2025, representing 5 percent and 6 percent of normal weather sales load in 2024 and 2025.

Washington has also encouraged RNG use via HB 1257. To meet the goals of that bill, NW Natural said it is seeking 600,000 Dths of RNG in 2024 and 800,000 Dths of RNG in 2025, representing 6 percent and 8 percent of normal weather compliance gas in 2024 and 2025.

Proposals submissions are due April 17. NW Natural plans to make initial notifications to responders by May 4. Additional information is available on the NW Natural website.