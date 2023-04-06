ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 632,043.8 metric tons of wood pellets in February, down from 637,518.4 metric tons the previous month, but up from 628,659.8 metric tons in February 2022, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on April 5.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately one dozen countries in February. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports at 405,390.2 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 144,394.1 metric tons and Japan at 76,895 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $117.99 million in February, up from both $114.66 million in January and $82.71 million in February of last year.

Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first two months of this year reached 1.27 million metric tons at a value of $232.65 million, compared to 1.28 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at $185.36 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.