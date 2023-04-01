By International Business Aviation Council | April 07, 2023

The International Business Aviation Council is proud to partner with the International Civil Aviation Organization in their assistance, capacity-building, and training for sustainable aviation fuels initiative (ICAO ACT-SAF).

Kurt Edwards, IBAC director general signed an ACT-SAF partnering agreement with ICAO’s Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar on March 29, at ICAO headquarters. Accompanying them were ICAO’s environment lead and committee on aviation environmental protection secretary, Deputy Director Jane Hupe, as well as Capt. Claude Hurley, IBAC’s director, environment and flight operations.

Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) are a key component to meet the industry’s collective goals towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, in line with Business Aviation’s Commitment on Climate Change (BACCC).

Kurt Edwards commented, “The business aviation sector is known for innovation. We look forward to working with ICAO and other ACT-SAF participants to expand the development and use of SAF—a proven, cutting-edge technology—in greater quantities for use by all operators around the world.”

The ICAO ACT-SAF program creates opportunities for states to develop their full potential in SAF development and deployment, in line with the ICAO's No Country Left Behind initiative, and the 2050 ICAO Vision for SAF.