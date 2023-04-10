ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA in early April released the fourth report produced as part of its anaerobic digestion (AD) data collection project. The report is based on a survey completed in 2021 of AD facilities that accept food waste. According to the agency, survey participants reported processing nearly 43 million tons of wood waste in 2019.

The EPA in 2014 began building a dataset of names and locations of AD facilities that process food waste to better understand the prevalence of food waste digestion in the U.S. In late 2016, the EPA was granted authority to survey digesters annually. That authority has since been extended through 2025.

The report released in April 2023 is the fourth such report released by the agency. It includes data on three types of AD facilities, including stand-alone food waste digesters; on-farm digesters that co-digest food waste; and digesters at waste resource recovery facilities (WRRFs) that co-digest food waste. Data points related to process capacity, the amount of food waste processed, the amount of non-food waste process, feedstock types, feedstock sources, the amount of biogas produced, and tipping fees reflect calendar year 2019. The remaining data points, including preprocessing/de-packaging, operational specification, biogas uses, gas cleaning systems, solid digestate uses, and liquid digestate uses reflect circumstances in 2021, according to the EPA.

The EPA said it shared the survey directly with 275 facilities the agency believed to be operational and for which it had contact information. Approximately 50 of those facilities were added to the EPA dataset of AD facilities accepting food waste since the previous survey, which took place in 2019. The EPA also made the survey available directly on its website.

The agency said it received responses to the 2021 survey from 99 operational facilities, a decrease from 118 responsive facilities in 2019. The EPA said it also added to the dataset of AD facilities that are known to be operational in the planning and design phase, or under construction; along with facilities that have ceased operation or ceased co-digestion activities.

Based on data submitted by 89 survey respondents, the EPA estimates total processing capacity for food waste in all three digester types combined in 2019 was more than 42.7 million tons. The total amount of food waste processed in all three digester types was more than 17.5 million tons. The total reported amount of non-food waste processed in all three digester types in 2019 was approximately 945,000 tons.

Based on data submitted by 91 survey respondents, the total amount of biogas produced by all three types of digesters in 2019 was 29,877 standard cubic feet per minute (SCFM), which is equivalent to 93 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity.

The EPA cautions, however, that data on processing capacity, food waste and non-food waste processed, and biogas production are likely underestimated due the number of operational facilities that did not respond to the survey.

Based on survey responses, 30 states have at least one operating digester that accepts food waste. California had the highest concentration of such digesters at 20, followed by Pennsylvania at eight, Massachusetts and New York with seven each, and Wisconsin at five.

The top five food-based feedstock types accepted by AD facilities in the U.S. as of 2019 were beverage processing industry waste; fats, oils and greases (FOG); food processing industry waste; other (not specified); and source-separated organics.

The top use of all three digester types was the production of combined-heat-and-power CHP. Approximately 32 percent of stand-alone digesters, 27 percent of farm co-digesters, and 76 percent of co-digesters at WRRFs reported that they use gas cleaning systems.

According to survey respondents, solid digestate produced at stand-alone digesters was most often land applied with no dewatering or drying, composted into a reusable/saleable product, and de-watered/dried and land applied. Liquid digestate was most often used as fertilizer via land application or discharged to a wastewater treatment plant.

Solid digestate produced by on-farm co-digesters was most often processed into animal bedding, de-watered and land applied, or composted into a reusable/salable product, while liquid digestate was reused as fertilizer via land application.

Respondents also indicated that solid digestate produced at co-digestion facilities at WRRFs was most often de-watered and land applied, landfilled, or composted into a reusable/salable product. Liquid digestate produced at these facilities was recirculated through the digester and used as fertilizer via land application.

Additional information on the EPA’s anaerobic digestion data collection project and a full copy of the survey report is available on the agency’s website.