The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently released data showing U.S. manufacturers produced approximately 850,000 tons of densified biomass fuel in December, with sales reaching 940,000 tons.

The data was released as part of the March edition of EIA’s Monthly Densified Biomass Fuels Report, which contains data for December. The EIA collected data from 80 operating manufacturers of densified biomass fuel to complete the report. The report does not include data on facilities with annual production capacities of less than 10,000 tons. Those smaller facilities report data annually rather than monthly.

The 80 manufacturers surveyed for December had a total combined production capacity of 13.3 million tons per year and collectively had the equivalent of 2,610 full-time employees.

Respondents purchased 1.02 million tons of raw biomass feedstock in December, produced 850,000 tons of densified biomass fuel and sold 940,000 million tons of densified biomass fuel. Production included 141,466 tons of heating pellets and 712,244 tons of utility pellets.

Domestic sales of densified biomass fuel in December reached 178,646 tons at an average price of $213.72 per ton. Exports in December reached 758,986 tons at an average price of $230.29 per ton.

Inventories of premium/standard pellets fell to 85,259 tons in December, down from 112,174 tons in November. Inventories of utility pellets fell to 410,633 tons in December, up from 419,573 tons in November.

The EIA cautioned that some totals reported in its March densified biomass fuel report may be relatively smaller because the agency withheld some values to avoid disclosure of individual company data.

Data gathered by the EIA shows that total U.S. densified biomass fuel capacity reached 13.39 million tons in December, with all of that capacity listed as currently operating or temporarily not in operation. Capacity included 1.97 million tons in the East, 10.51 million tons in the South, and 908,700 tons in the West.