Renewables are currently expected to account for 24 percent of U.S. electricity generation in 2023, increasing to 26 percent in 2024 according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released April 11. Renewables accounted for 22 percent of U.S. electricity generation in 2022.

Biomass is expected to be used to generate 26 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity this year, increasing to 26.3 billion kWh next year. Biomass generation was at 26.7 billion kWh in 2022.

The electric power sector consumed 0.213 quadrillion Btu (quad) of waste biomass last year. That level of consumption is currently expected to be maintained through 2023 and 2024. The sector also consumed 0.2 quad of wood biomass last year, with consumption expected to fall to 0.187 quad in 2023 and rebound slightly to 0.189 quad in 2024.

The industrial sector is expected to consume 0.16 quad of waste biomass this year, increasing to 0.161 quad in 2024. Consumption was at 0.161 quad in 2022. The sector also consumed 1.278 quad of wood biomass last year, with consumption expected to increase to 1.333 quad this year and 1.354 quad in 2024.

The commercial sector consumed 0.037 quad of waste biomass in 2022. That level of consumption is expected to be maintained through 2023, but increases to 0.038 quad in 2024. The sector is also expected to consume 0.083 quad of wood biomass in both 2023 and 2024, flat with 2022.

The residential sector consumed 0.484 quad of wood biomass in 2022, with that level of consumption expected to be maintained through 2023 and 2024.

Across all sectors, waste biomass consumption was at 0.411 quad in 2022. Consumption is expected to fall slightly to 0.41 quad this year, returning to 0.411 quad in 2024. Wood biomass consumption was at 2.045 quad in 2022 and is expected to increase to 2.087 quad in 2023 and 2.111 quad in 2024.