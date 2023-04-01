By BBI International | May 01, 2023

BBI International recently announced it has entered into a collaborative agreement with the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative to produce the first annual North American SAF Conference & Expo. The conference will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center from Aug. 29-30, 2023, in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.



“We’re really excited to participate in the execution of this inaugural event,” said Steve Csonka, CAAFI’s executive director. “CAAFI’s leadership team is pleased to augment BBI International’s intention to create an annual, world-class, SAF-focused conference and exposition, encompassing interests and activities from across North America. The timing is right to move SAF to such a dedicated, mainstream event.”

This year’s inaugural North American SAF Conference & Expo will provide two days of content for the sustainable aviation fuel industry. The program is set to mirror much of CAAFI’s focus, which is to encourage the development of alternative jet fuel options that promote environmental improvement and energy supply security for aviation.

Attendees of the event will gain a better understanding of opportunities to engage in commercial activities, by hearing about fuel certification and qualification, SAF research and development, environmental and economic metrics, and an inside look at the current SAF marketplace and where it may be heading in the future.

“We are excited to partner with CAAFI,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International. “We share the same goals of bringing the entire industry together and advancing SAF development and usage. It’s a great fit and CAAFI will help provide direction on the most important topics.”



The North American SAF Conference & Expo is now accepting speaker presentation abstracts through May 19th on the following categories.

•Offtake Agreements •Airline Partnerships •Feedstocks •Biological Conversion Pathways •Thermochemical Conversion Pathways •Bio-intermediates/Supply Chain •Federal Policy/RFS pathway approval •Distribution Infrastructure •Test Flights/Commercial Readiness •GHG Accounting •SAF Production at Gen 1 Biofuels Facilities

“As we see new developments in SAF technology and science behind sustainable aviation fuel, there is rapid increase in interest surrounding the topic,” said Tim Portz, program director at BBI International. “The North American SAF Conference & Expo will offer presentations on the industry’s most prominent projects, scientific developments, and policy and regulation updates, while also creating a space for attendees to network and collaborate to further advance the industry.”

To submit a speaker presentation, abstract, or learn more about the conference visit the North American SAF Conference & Expo website.












