The World Bioenergy Association on April 19 published a paper titled, “Transparency, trust and best practice of responsible biomass use,” and is inviting bioenergy stakeholders to come together to discuss sustainability best practices.

The report explores the Glasgow Declaration on Sustainable Bioenergy, some of the nuances of the public debate on sustainability, and the importance of getting bioenergy right, according to WBA. The Glasgow Declaration on Sustainable Bioenergy was launched in 2021 at COP26 and sets out 16 high-level sustainability principles for responsible biomass use. Those principles aim to create a simplified framework version of regulations and requirements needed in sustainable bioenergy, to enable a more nuanced debate about what makes the right conditions for sustainability through regulation, certification and best practices.

WBA is inviting stakeholders to use the Glasgow Declaration as a starting framework to discuss and develop sustainability best practice in a dialog within and beyond the global industry.

“For bioenergy to contribute to climate change mitigation, it must be sustainable,” said Christian Rakos, president of the WBA. “That means working together to improve trust, understanding and best practice.

“Bioenergy is an essential tool for delivering net zero emissions, but only when delivered under the right conditions,” he continued. “As the bioenergy sector expands around the world, we have launched the Glasgow Declaration on Sustainable Bioenergy as a starting framework for advancing sustainability best practice and enabling a more nuanced debate on what those right conditions look like.”

