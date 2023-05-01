By RFS Power Coalition | May 05, 2023

The RFS Power Coalition submitted a letter this week to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reaffirming its support for the inclusion of renewable electricity in the Renewable Fuel Standard and urged the EPA to follow through on the creation of a national eRINs program as part of the final SET Rule that is currently under consideration by the Agency. The letter is in response to reports of a delay from sources within the administration.

“We convert material that would otherwise sit, biodegrade and emit carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere into clean renewable energy, including electricity,” wrote Patrick Serfass, executive director, American Biogas Council (ABC) and Carrie Annand, executive director, Biomass Power Association (BPA), in the joint letter. “Though we are not privy to the deliberations taking place at EPA, we firmly believe it is critical that a national eRINs program launches as soon as possible…The eRINs program incentivizes the necessary growth among renewable electricity providers to meet a level of demand that will rapidly increase in the coming years.”

The RFS Power Coalition members are stakeholders across a broad spectrum of renewable energy sources, including biogas and biomass power, and many affiliated organizations along those supply chains. Click here to read the full letter submitted to U.S. EPA.