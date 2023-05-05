ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 909,787.1 metric tons of wood pellets in March, up rom both 632,043.8 metric tons exported in the previous month and 801,396.3 metric tons exported in March 2022, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on May 4.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 18 countries in March. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports at 366,797.5 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 256,477.6 metric tons and Japan at 102,742 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $169.43 million in March, up from $117.99 million in February and $127.33 million in March of last year.

Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first quarter of 2023 reached 2.18 million metric tons a value of $402.08 million, compared to 2.09 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at value of $312.69 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.