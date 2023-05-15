ADVERTISEMENT

ENplus on April 25 reported that 3.3 million metric tons of wood pellets were certified under its program in 2022. Certified production is expected to exceed 14 million metric tons this year, according to the organization.

“In 2022, the pellet market was heavily affected by the energy crisis,” said Catalina-Elena Dumitru, the scheme’s director. “The pellet prices increased all over Europe and some countries even experienced problems with pellet availability. The ban on imports from Russia and Belarus led to additional disruptions in the supply chain. However, even in such complicated times, both pellet professionals and consumers remained loyal to ENplus and their preference for a quality product.”

Growth in ENplus certification has been impacted by the scheme’s 2022 decision to suspend the certification of all producers and traders in Russ and Belarus in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Despite that impact, ENplus has certified companies in 50 countries as of April 2023. China is the country most recently added to the list.

Germany was the largest producer of ENplus certified wood pellets last year, at 3.5 million metric tons, followed by Austria at 1.5 million metric tons. Poland, France, Spain and Belgium are also top producers of ENplus certified pellets.

Poland has the most ENplus certified pellet plants, at more than 60, followed by Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Ukraine. Germany is the country with the most ENplus certified traders, followed by Italy and Austria.

As of April, ENplus has identified and solved more than 950 fraud cases. In 2022, 65 percent of the fraud cases that were processed by the scheme were elated to certificate falsification, with 18 percent related to marketing fraud, 7 percent categorized as product misuse, and 10 percent classified as “other.”

