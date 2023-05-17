By Streamline Innovations Inc. | May 17, 2023

Streamline Innovations Inc. announced the introduction of the VALKYRIE ECO and VALKYRIE ECO FLEX H 2 S treating solutions configured specifically for agricultural biogas and landfill gas (LFG) operations.

The VALKYRIE ECO model is designed for agricultural biogas applications and the VALKYRIE ECO FLEX solution is engineered for larger volume operations, such as landfills. Both units utilize TALON, a non-toxic and biodegradable Redox chemistry to remove H 2 S in an environmentally responsible way.

Streamline’s products are manufactured and assembled in the USA.

David Sisk, Streamline’s CEO, said, “The introduction of the VALKYRIE ECO and ECO FLEX solutions comes right as the Biogas-to-RNG market is rapidly gaining momentum. RNG project developers need a reliable, proven and environmentally sustainable solution for purifying biogas feedstocks of hydrogen sulfide in the RNG upgrading process so they can sell it into commercial pipelines. VALKYRIE H 2 S treating technology has been working successfully for years in Oil & Gas and other industries, and its application to the RNG market is a natural extension of this innovative yet proven approach.”

Legacy methods for treating H 2 S have notable downsides, including handling and disposal of hazardous spent media as well as excessive downtime while biological treatment colonies repopulate. Streamline Innovation’s robust Next Generation Liquid Redox process converts H 2 S into elemental sulfur and water vapor. The Simple Elemental Sulfur™ byproduct is approved by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for use in organic food production.

Both the VALKYRIE ECO and VALKYRIE ECO FLEX are designed to work effectively in the lower gas pressure environments typically found in biogas and Landfill Gas applications. Importantly, the VALKYRIE ECO FLEX model uses a modular design that allows customers to scale treating capacity in increments to meet individual LFG gas stream volumes.

Biogas contaminated with H 2 S flows through the VALKYRIE H 2 S treating units containing specialized TALON catalyst, and then exits free of H 2 S, ready for additional treating to remove other contaminants such as oxygen, carbon dioxide and siloxanes, among others. The VALKYRIE ECO and VALKYRIE ECO FLEX are designed to remove H 2 S to levels that meet commercial pipeline specifications without additional polishing.