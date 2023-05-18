By Lafarge Canada | May 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Lafarge Canada, a leader in sustainable and innovative building solutions, announced on May 11 its continued partnership with 4Refuel, a provider of sustainable fuel solutions, to advance its commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Lafarge and 4Refuel will collaborate to implement renewable diesel in Lafarge’s operations in its Manitoba market area.

Renewable diesel is a sustainable alternative to traditional diesel fuel that is made from waste oils and fats and produces lower emissions than conventional diesel.

Lafarge's adoption of renewable diesel (R50) is in line with its pledge to become a Net-zero corporation by decreasing its carbon footprint and advocating for sustainability. With the utilization of renewable diesel, Lafarge is targeting that its reduction in CO2 emissions (scope 3) will lead to a substantial decrease in greenhouse gas emissions, enhance air quality, and encourage the responsible management of the environment.

"Switching to renewable diesel (R50) is a significant step forward in our sustainability journey," said Tina Larson, vice president, Manitoba & Saskatchewan, Lafarge Canada, Western Canada. "We recognize that climate change is one of the most significant challenges facing our planet, and we are committed to doing our part to reduce our impact on the environment. We believe that renewable diesel is an excellent solution to help us achieve our sustainability goals while maintaining the high level of performance that our customers expect.”

The shift to renewable diesel will have no impact on Lafarge’s operations or the quality of its products and services. Renewable diesel is compatible with existing diesel engines and infrastructure, making it an easy and effective way for businesses to reduce their carbon footprint. Lafarge will reduce up to 46 tonnes of CO2 emissions (Scope 3) per year by adopting renewable diesel in Manitoba; this is equivalent to 5,176 gallons of gasoline consumed or 9 homes electricity use for one year.

Lafarge's transition to renewable diesel began in November 2022 with the Greater Vancouver Area market and it is part of a larger sustainability initiative that includes reducing waste, conserving water, and promoting energy efficiency. The Manitoba market will begin its adoption by making use of the renewable diesel fuel during the warmer months, from May to October.

“We are thrilled to continue our sustainability partnership with Lafarge by expanding our renewable diesel (R50) offering into additional Lafarge markets. Renewable diesel is a turn-key solution to reduce lifecycle-based emissions, and we are committed to serving our customers with low-carbon alternatives,” says Lauren Foulkes, director of sustainability, 4Refuel.

Lafarge Canada is proud to be a leader in sustainability and will continue to explore new ways to reduce its environmental impact; it encourages other businesses to join the Net-zero journey and make a commitment towards creating a cleaner and healthier future for all.