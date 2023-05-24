By Obeo Biogas | May 24, 2023

Obeo Biogas, a leading provider of innovative biogas solutions for dairy farms, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its seed investment round led by Diagram Ventures, a venture studio and investment group. The C$3 million investment will be used to accelerate the growth of Obeo Biogas and enhance its ability to provide sustainable and cost-effective biogas solutions to dairy farms across North America.

Obeo Biogas is dedicated to helping dairy farms become more sustainable by providing renewable energy solutions from manure. With Diagram Ventures' support, Obeo Biogas will be able to expand its operations and continue to innovate in the field of biogas systems for farms. In addition, Obeo Biogas has signed a strategic partnership with Valmetal, a company specializing in agricultural equipment design, manufacturing, and distribution, to further enhance its service offerings.

"We are thrilled to have Diagram Ventures as our lead investors in this funding round, given their impressive track record of launching 18 successful startups across diverse industries," remarked Renaud Lavoie, CEO of Obeo Biogas. "In addition, we are fortunate to have Valmetal as a strategic partner, with over four decades of experience in delivering cutting-edge equipment for manure and feeding. With these two strong partners by our side, Obeo Biogas is perfectly positioned to develop and operate biogas plants on farms."

Francois Lafortune, CEO of Diagram Ventures, added, "We are excited to support Obeo Biogas's growth and help them achieve their mission of creating a more sustainable future for the farming industry. Obeo Biogas's biogas systems are specifically designed for the farming industry, helping farmers reduce their emissions footprint and improve efficiency."

With this latest investment, Obeo Biogas is well-positioned to expand its reach and provide even more farms with sustainable energy solutions. The company is committed to its mission of creating a more sustainable future for farms, and with the support of strategic investors, it is poised for even greater success in the coming years.