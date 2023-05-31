ADVERTISEMENT

The Government of Ontario on May 26 launched a new $19.6 million Forest Biomass Program. The application-based program aims to help develop untapped economic potential and environmental benefits offered by new and emerging uses of forest biomass, particularly underutilized wood and mill byproducts.

The Forest Biomass Program will support projects to harvest more wood from government-owned forests, increasing forest sector job creation and regional economic growth, and find new uses for wood in collaboration with stakeholders, industry and Indigenous communities. The program features four streams. The first is focused on Indigenous Bioeconomy Partnerships to increase Indigenous participation in forest biomass opportunities and their economic benefits. The second focuses on exploring biomass pathways to help the public and private sector research technical, financial and scientific aspects of using forest biomass. The third stream is focused on innovative bioproduct manufacturing to increase the use of forest biomass in infrastructure, energy services and resource extraction. The final stream focuses on modernization to support forest sector transformation, competitiveness and participation through use of forest biomass.

The program is expected to begin accepting applications this summer and will be open to applications for businesses, municipalities, Indigenous communities and not-for-profit organizations located in Ontario that have a project to expand the use of forest biomass and enhance the forest biomass supply chain.

“This is good news for Ontario’s forestry industry, workers, communities and the environment,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Our government’s Forest Biomass Program will help create jobs, build local prosperity and enhance the sustainable practices essential to forest product operations.”

Additional information is available on the Ontario government’s website.