By Brightmark | June 01, 2023

Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC is positioned to expand renewable natural gas (RNG) production with five new anaerobic digestion dairy farm projects in western Michigan, designed to convert animal waste to renewable fuels.

Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC is a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corp., and Brightmark Fund Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Brightmark LLC. The Chevron-Brightmark renewable natural gas joint venture operates a nationwide system of RNG joint venture projects.

The Castor Project, which processes manure from one large digester, is Brightmark and Chevron's second-largest RNG project. Other Michigan projects in the joint venture include Meadow Rock, Red Arrow, Willow Point, and SunRyz.

"We're excited to work with our partner Chevron and farmers in Michigan to progress the development of our RNG projects, which are designed to drive both lower carbon intensity outcomes for organic waste and investments in local farmers and their surrounding communities supporting lower carbon solutions," said Bob Powell, founder and chief executive officer of Brightmark LLC. "We are growing our network of strategic relationships with farmers across the country in order to advance the reduction of the agricultural industry's carbon intensity by seeking renewable fuels from new sources and considering circularity challenges at increasing scale."

Anaerobic digestion is a circular technology that captures animal manure from partner sites and converts it into renewable natural gas, fertilizer, and water that can be recycled back into agricultural and energy systems for reuse. Including these Michigan projects, the Chevron-Brightmark RNG joint venture has a total of 20 RNG projects across the country.

"Transitioning to a lower carbon future is dependent, in part, on ambitious innovations and pragmatic solutions," said Andy Walz, president of Chevron Americas Products. "Launching these anaerobic digestion projects with Brightmark can help us develop new solutions for transportation, industry, and customers who rely on our products."

The net reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the manure processed at the anaerobic digestion dairy farm projects in Michigan is equivalent to planting over 179,000 acres of forest each year. Additionally, these projects are expected to reduce land application of raw manure and improve odor, water quality, and nutrient management practices at farms.

"We have always strived to be stewards to our land, community, and industry. Brightmark is our valued partner in our efforts to advance a lower carbon energy business." stated Greg Stahl, lead farmer of The Castor Project. "We look forward to working with Brightmark and Chevron on these renewable natural gas projects in our shared pursuit to create value from underutilized resources."

