By Air Canada | June 07, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Canada completed its inaugural Montreal to Amsterdam flights on June 3, with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner using sustainable aviation fuel.

Coinciding with the launch of Air Canada's second route from Amsterdam to Canada, the airline is further advancing initiatives in its Climate Action Plan by expanding its partnership with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer Neste in Europe to now incorporate Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel in some of its flights at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Use of SAF could reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80 percent* over the fuel's life cycle, compared to use of conventional jet fuel. This reduction is calculated based on a full lifecycle assessment.

"We are thrilled to launch our new, non-stop service between Amsterdam and Montreal for summer 2023, which complements our year-round flights between the Dutch capital and Toronto. The start of our flights between Montreal and Amsterdam also marks our first SAF supply in Europe and demonstrates the value of this proven technology. Along with the entire Canadian aviation industry, we believe Canada should invest in SAF production and call upon government and other stakeholders to make this a priority," said Michael Rousseau, president and CEO at Air Canada.

"For Air Canada, the expansion of our partnership with Neste to supply our first flight from Europe with SAF means that we are taking a step further and offering more SAF through our Leave Less Travel Program on a book and claim basis, further supporting our journey towards our ambitious 2050 net zero emissions goal," concluded Rousseau.

Air Canada's flights between Montreal and Amsterdam are operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three classes of service. The five times weekly flights for Summer 2023 complement Air Canada's year-round flights between Toronto and Amsterdam. With up to double daily flights between Canada and Amsterdam from two of Air Canada's global hubs, customers on both sides of the Atlantic have convenient choices to visit and explore each other's continents.

* When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology.