By BIOFerm | June 07, 2023

BIOFerm, a recognized leader in the field of anaerobic digestion and gas upgrading, is delighted to announce its selection as the EPC partner for a pioneering renewable natural gas (RNG) facility near the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee. The project is being spearheaded by 3 Rivers Energy Partners, a major player in the renewable energy sector.

In a bold step towards sustainable energy solutions, this cutting-edge project will convert spent stillage, a byproduct from the whiskey distillation process, into RNG and a nutrient-rich natural fertilizer.

“The collaboration with 3 Rivers Energy Partners underscores our commitment to driving innovation in renewable energy,” said Nadeem Afghan, CEO of BIOFerm. “We’re thrilled to bring our advanced technologies and industry expertise to this groundbreaking project.”

Through BIOFerm’s advanced anaerobic digestion process, microorganisms will break down the stillage to produce biogas. This biogas will be refined into RNG via a gas upgrading plant, generating renewable energy and completing the nutrient life cycle of the corn used in whiskey production.

The impact of this project extends beyond just renewable energy generation. The resulting natural fertilizer holds the potential to support tens of thousands of acres of farmland, particularly in Tennessee’s Moore, Coffee, and Franklin counties. This initiative is also poised to offer significant economic advantages to local family farms.

“As a leading force in the renewable energy sector, we’re committed to helping our partners and the broader community harness the full potential of their resources. Our partnership with BIOFerm and Jack Daniel Distillery exemplifies this mission,” said John Rivers, CEO of 3 Rivers Energy Partners.