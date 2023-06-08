ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 720,209.2 metric tons of wood pellets in April, down from 909,787.1 metric tons exported the previous month, but up when compared to the 659,071 metric tons exported in April 2022, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on June 7.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in April. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports at 348,724 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 228,318.7 metric tons and Japan at 106,706.4 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was $129.17 million in April, down from both $169.43 million in March and $145.41 million in April 2022.

Total wood pellet exports for the first four months of the year reached 2.9 million metric tons at a value of $531.25 million, compared to 2.74 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $458.1 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.