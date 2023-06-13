ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA on June 9 announced the U.S. Forest Service is investing a combined $43 million in 123 projects through the Community Wood Grants and Wood Innovations Grants programs, which promote innovation in wood products and renewable wood energy economies.

“With crucial funding through the Investing in America agenda, the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to supporting the wood products and wood energy economies that are the lifeblood of so many people, especially for tribal and disadvantaged rural communities,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “By building more sustainably, we are able to address the ongoing wildfire crisis and lower risks to our communities, while also creating new markets for the excess and hazardous wood we need to remove from our fire-prone western landscapes and creating jobs and wealth in rural communities along the way.”

Funded proposals under these USDA grant programs expand and retrofit wood energy systems and wood products manufacturing facilities and develop markets for innovative uses of mass timber and renewable wood energy. Projects also help to restore healthy forests and reduce wildfire risk, protecting communities, infrastructure and resources while curbing climate change. Grant recipients include for-profit entities, state and local governments, tribes, school districts, community-based non-profit organizations, institutions of higher education, and special purpose districts.

Several Wood Innovations Grants support bioenergy projects. In California, West Biofuels LLC was awarded $300,000 to support a project to convert forest biomass into renewable bioenergy and biochar, while Arbor Energy and Resources Corp. was awarded $300,000 to support a gasification demonstration as part of a biomass gasification plant project planned for development in Placer County. Also in California, Indian Valley Community Service District was awarded $90,055 for a project focused on advancing wood energy microgrids for IVCSD and the Community of Greenville and Mote Inc. was awarded $175,000 to support a carbon-negative hydrogen project.

Colorado-based Cetna Energy LLC was awarded $300,000 to support a biomass-to-energy project. Eagle Valley Clean Energy LLC, a 10 megawatt (MW) wood-fired power plant located in Gypsum, Colorado, was also awarded $300,000.

In Kentucky, Dunaway Timber Company was awarded $300,000 to support a wood pellet plant, while in Maryland the Maryland DNR Forest Service was awarded $240,000 to support the development of priority projects with the Maryland Wood Energy Team.

In Michigan, Manthei Wood Products was awarded $300 to support a wood-fired boiler, while Northern Hardwoods Lumber LLC was awarded $1 million for a biomass boiler and energy system.

Minnesota-based Dovetail Partners Inc. will receive $271,480 to support a closed cycle biochar pilot in the northern part of the state. In Ohio, Velocys Inc. was awarded $300,000 to support a project to enable negative emissions power production with post-combustion carbon capture for a woody biomass boiler facility.

In Vermont, Fontaine Millworks LLC is being awarded $274,007 to support a project that will use sawmill waste to generate thermal energy for dry wood chip prodcut9ion, kiln drying and space heating.

Washington-based CMF LLC will receive $134,000 to support a sawmill upgrade to kiln dried lumber with a wood-fired boiler, and Wyoming-based Western Wyoming Timber Services will receive $25,443 to support a project to providing heating while contributing to fuel reduction.

Several bioenergy projects are also being supported via the Community Wood Grants program, including a $499.156 award to Alaska Gateway School District to support woodchip heating systems. Also in Alaska, JK Forest Products is being awarded $158,000 to support a project that includes a biomass thermal storage boiler.

In Arizona, Southwest Biochar will receive $937,000 for a project that aims to create a clean and emission free heat source by increasing biomass utilization by 400 percent.

California-based West Biofuels is being awarded $1.2 million to support the Hate Creek Bioenergy Project while Minnesota-based Koda Energy will receive $1 million to support wood processing and dehydration.

In New Hampshire, New London Place is being awarded $1 million to support an advanced wood-fueled combined-heat-and-power (CHP) project in a modern assisted living community and Britton Lumber will receive $1 million for a CHP project.

Oregon-based Wisewood Energy was awarded $699,161 to support an exemption of wood pellet and brick production to service the state’s bulk wood fuels market, while Tennessee-based Cumberland Cooperage is being awarded $1 million to support kiln and boiler system upgrade.

In Virginia, North Fork Lumber will receive $945,254 to help expand production capacity through the installation of new biomass-fueled kilns and upgraded sawmill equipment. In addition, Washington-based WA Department of Corrections is being awarded $1 million for support a biomass energy system.

Additional information, including full lists of awards, is available on the USDA website.