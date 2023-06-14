By Bridge to Renewables Inc. | June 14, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

More than a dozen automakers and biogas producers recently urged the Biden Administration to finalize the proposed “eRINs” program under the U.S. EPA’s Renewable Fuel Standard. In the June meeting, led by Bridge to Renewables Inc. (BTR), the stakeholders present expressed broad and robust support for the White House Office of Management and Budget to finalize EPA's proposal such that eRIN generation may begin in 2024.

BTR submitted one of the first registration applications to generate eRINs in 2015 and has continuously engaged the EPA in the development of regulations for the program. The company's CEO Jack Barrow, released the following statement:

"The EPA's long-awaited eRINs program, as proposed last year, would undoubtedly result in meaningful emissions reductions from the transportation and energy industries. It would support the transition to electric vehicles and encourage the capture and productive use of methane at existing landfills and farms across the U.S. The program would also be complementary to other important policies recently proposed by the Biden Administration and would help the White House achieve its climate goals more broadly. Congress has long intended for electricity to be actively included in the RFS as a transportation fuel, and finalizing the eRINs program, a tool readily available to the EPA, should not be further delayed. BTR strongly encourages the Biden Administration to include eRINs in the final rule on June 21st to realize all of the program's potential benefits beginning in 2024."