By Vertex Energy Inc. | June 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Vertex Energy Inc., a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, on June 14 announced that it has received approval from the U.S. EPA for the generation of D4 renewable identification numbers (RINs) credits under the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, for each gallon of renewable fuel produced at its refining facility located outside of Mobile, Alabama. Currently, the company's Mobile Facility is producing approximately 5,500 barrels per day (bpd) with plans to increase toward the Phase I installed capacity target of 8,000 bpd, by the end of 2Q23, in-line with previously disclosed targets.

"We are pleased to announce the recent completion of our D4 RIN certification process by the EPA, as it recognizes our demonstrated ability to meet the stringent criteria for renewable fuel attributes," said Benjamin P. Cowart, Chairman and CEO of Vertex, who continued, "With our RINS certification in place, we continue to further strengthen our goal of becoming a trusted provider of high-quality renewable fuels, helping us to drive the transition to a more sustainable energy landscape."

The company anticipates initial commercial product sales of renewable diesel within the second quarter of 2023.