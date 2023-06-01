By RFS Power Coalition | June 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The RFS Power Coalition on June 21 urged the U.S. EPA to finalize its proposal to incorporate electricity into the Renewable Fuel Standard by the end of the summer. The SET Rule finalized today, including Renewable Volume Obligations for 2023-2025, failed to finalize the electricity program that was initially included in the rule.

“Electricity is the future of the RFS program as more Americans choose to drive electric vehicles. Finalizing the eRINs proposal before the end of the summer aligns with the Biden Administration’s electrification goals,” said Carrie Annand, executive director of Biomass Power Association. “Members of the RFS Power Coalition, along with dozens of members of Congress, have been urging the EPA to finalize the electricity program through three Administrations. We believe that President Biden will get the program up and running. The ability of all eligible power producers to share in RIN generation supports rural jobs, forest fire risk reduction, GHG reduction in the transportation sector, and many more high priority goals.”

“The biogas and finance industry have already shown they’re ready to push major growth in renewable electricity production, recycling, and decarbonization of the transportation sector, based on the reactions to EPA’s eRIN proposal in December,” said Patrick Serfass, executive director of American Biogas Council. “We must finalize eRINs in the RFS as Congress intended so we can advance these valuable climate tools.”

The ABC also released a short video urging the Administration to take action.