The Canadian and Manitoba governments announced in June 20 they will provide $2.9 million over two years to support front end engineering design (FEED) for Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp.’s proposed sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant.

The proposed project is being developed near Portage la Prairie, a community roughly 50 miles west of Winnipeg. Once operational, the facility is expected to have the capacity to produce 1 billion liters (264.17 million gallon) of SAF annually, primarily using Canadian feedstocks, including canola and soybean oils.

"We are honored to receive funding from the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership,” said Douglas Cole, CEO of Azure. “The support from Canada and Manitoba validates our vision to create a ‘Made-in-Canada’ solution to reduce carbon emissions globally by utilizing local feedstocks and Canadian skillsets. This support not only accelerates economic growth within the province, but also successfully integrates Canadian agriculture with energy markets to provide a sustainable decarbonization solution.”

